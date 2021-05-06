Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 481 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 25.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,606,000 after acquiring an additional 21,435 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 33.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 172,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,577,000 after acquiring an additional 43,091 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 18.1% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.1% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 93.0% during the first quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $116.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.94. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.27.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

