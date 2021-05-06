Venture Visionary Partners LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

VBR opened at $174.27 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $86.95 and a 52-week high of $175.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.70.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

