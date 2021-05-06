Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CGC. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,955,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,827,000 after buying an additional 338,119 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,597,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,366,000 after buying an additional 72,340 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,078,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,787,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,249,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 602,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,846,000 after buying an additional 223,736 shares during the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark cut Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.91.

Shares of CGC opened at $25.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 5.84. Canopy Growth Co. has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $56.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.44.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Canopy Growth’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

