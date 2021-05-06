Venture Visionary Partners LLC Takes $210,000 Position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,249,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,955,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,827,000 after buying an additional 338,119 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,131,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 564,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 250,523 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 602,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,846,000 after purchasing an additional 223,736 shares during the period. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CGC shares. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Canopy Growth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.91.

Shares of NASDAQ CGC opened at $25.45 on Thursday. Canopy Growth Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.06.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Canopy Growth’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

