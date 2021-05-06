Venture Visionary Partners LLC Takes Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,857 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.32.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $98.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $103.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $15,972,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares in the company, valued at $31,274,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

