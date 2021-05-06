Venture Visionary Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX opened at $135.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.39. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.36 and a fifty-two week high of $140.20.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

