Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.87. The company had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,309. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,659,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.49. Vericel has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $64.89.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VCEL shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their target price on Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vericel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.
Vericel Company Profile
Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.
