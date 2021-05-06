Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $59.15, but opened at $57.00. Vericel shares last traded at $55.75, with a volume of 9,537 shares trading hands.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.04 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.12%. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VCEL. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Vericel from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vericel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vericel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $2,040,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,535,605.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $921,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 97,924 shares of company stock worth $5,282,094 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCEL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 302.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vericel by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial bought a new stake in Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Vericel by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,659,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.49.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

