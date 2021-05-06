Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $1.26, Fidelity Earnings reports. Veritiv had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.15%.

VRTV stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.02. 323,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,732. Veritiv has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.07 million, a PE ratio of -72.76 and a beta of 2.03.

VRTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Veritiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th.

In other Veritiv news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.49 per share, with a total value of $197,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,482.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

