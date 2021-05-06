Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.36.

Several equities analysts have commented on VERX shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Vertex alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VERX. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Vertex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 68,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vertex by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Vertex by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 17,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Vertex by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 348,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,154,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VERX traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $17.98. The company had a trading volume of 11,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,779. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.52. Vertex has a 12-month low of $18.38 and a 12-month high of $39.71.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.15 million. Vertex’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.