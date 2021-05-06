Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.35

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.35 and last traded at $19.35, with a volume of 449 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vertex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.36.

Get Vertex alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day moving average of $28.52.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.15 million. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex by 396.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 84,496 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Vertex by 206.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 72,136 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vertex by 2.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 30.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 229,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex by 24.1% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,191,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,160,000 after purchasing an additional 619,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERX)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.