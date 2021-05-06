Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) to announce earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vertiv’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Vertiv also reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertiv will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vertiv.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.44.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,351,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 331,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 134,438 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth $5,848,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $22.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $23.48.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

