Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 52-week low of €357.40 ($420.47) and a 52-week high of €632.50 ($744.12).

Vestas Wind Systems A/S is a Denmark-based company active within the wind power industry. The Company operates through two segments, Project and Service. The Project segment is responsible for sale of wind power plants and wind turbines, among others. The Service segment contains provision of services related to the Company’s offer, as well as sale of spare parts and other activities.

