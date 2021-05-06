ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 21.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 296,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,851 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $13,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 77,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,713 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 34,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 47,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $39.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.78 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

In related news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on VIAC. UBS Group lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.92.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

