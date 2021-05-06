VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.820-1.870 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of VICI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,687,288. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.83. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $13.97 and a 52-week high of $32.29.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Research analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.19%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.56.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 13,200 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.26 per share, with a total value of $373,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,843.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

