Viking Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Posted by on May 6th, 2021

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Viking Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.18). B. Riley also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.43) EPS.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01).

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.89.

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $5.94 on Thursday. Viking Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.91 million, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VKTX. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 43,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 21.8% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Earnings History and Estimates for Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

