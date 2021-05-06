Village Farms International’s (VFF) “Strong-Buy” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$32.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 158.90% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Village Farms International from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.
Village Farms International stock traded down C$0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$12.36. The company had a trading volume of 385,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,630. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.60. Village Farms International has a 52 week low of C$4.01 and a 52 week high of C$25.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$15.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.71. The firm has a market cap of C$983.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13.
Village Farms International Company Profile
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.
