Village Farms International’s (VFF) “Strong-Buy” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$32.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 158.90% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Village Farms International from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Village Farms International stock traded down C$0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$12.36. The company had a trading volume of 385,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,630. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.60. Village Farms International has a 52 week low of C$4.01 and a 52 week high of C$25.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$15.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.71. The firm has a market cap of C$983.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13.

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$61.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$55.26 million. On average, analysts predict that Village Farms International will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

