Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.81

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.81 and last traded at $28.81, with a volume of 79394 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.32.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VCISY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, February 8th. HSBC upgraded Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.457 per share. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th.

Vinci Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VCISY)

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

