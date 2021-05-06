Virgin Money UK’s (CYBBF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on May 6th, 2021

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Virgin Money UK from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYBBF remained flat at $$1.76 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.57. Virgin Money UK has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $2.45.

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF)

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit