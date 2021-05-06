Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €74.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €64.81 ($76.24).

Shares of VNA opened at €52.68 ($61.98) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.30, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Vonovia has a one year low of €43.97 ($51.73) and a one year high of €62.74 ($73.81). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €56.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is €56.31.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

