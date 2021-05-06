Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Short Interest Update

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,850,000 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the March 31st total of 4,730,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

NYSE VNT opened at $31.70 on Thursday. Vontier has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average of $31.96.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $815.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vontier will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

VNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at $1,819,000. Sky Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $2,175,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $5,349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.