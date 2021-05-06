Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.500-0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Vontier also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.550-2.650 EPS.

Shares of NYSE VNT traded up $1.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.11. 2,726,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,543,694. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.96. Vontier has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $39.00.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.40 million. Vontier’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vontier will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VNT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Vontier presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.