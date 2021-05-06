VouchForMe Price Reaches $0.0035 (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. VouchForMe has a total market cap of $857,036.08 and $2,087.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VouchForMe coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VouchForMe has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00086159 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00019236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00064910 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $463.61 or 0.00815577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.25 or 0.00102479 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,154.33 or 0.09067415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

VouchForMe Profile

VouchForMe (IPL) is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co . VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

