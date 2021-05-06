Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) to announce $4.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. Voyager Therapeutics reported sales of $18.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $29.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.00 million to $56.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $18.44 million, with estimates ranging from $16.43 million to $20.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.55 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VYGR shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $15.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYGR. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VYGR traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $4.38. The stock had a trading volume of 582,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,318. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average of $7.39. The stock has a market cap of $165.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.80. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $14.62.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

