Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.79 Million

Posted by on May 6th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) to announce $4.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. Voyager Therapeutics reported sales of $18.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $29.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.00 million to $56.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $18.44 million, with estimates ranging from $16.43 million to $20.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.55 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VYGR shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $15.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYGR. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VYGR traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $4.38. The stock had a trading volume of 582,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,318. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average of $7.39. The stock has a market cap of $165.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.80. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $14.62.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit