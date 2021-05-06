Vroom, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.97) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vroom in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.97) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.98). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Vroom’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.00) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Vroom from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.21.

NASDAQ:VRM opened at $44.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.57. Vroom has a 1 year low of $26.96 and a 1 year high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.20 million. Vroom’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Patricia Moran sold 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $33,805.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Valkin sold 451,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $15,627,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,568,377 shares of company stock worth $59,031,312 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vroom by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,807,000 after acquiring an additional 13,859 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vroom by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after purchasing an additional 74,148 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Vroom by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,868,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599,391 shares in the last quarter. Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the fourth quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the fourth quarter valued at $444,000. Institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

