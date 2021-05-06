Wacker Chemie’s (WKCMF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS WKCMF opened at $159.00 on Wednesday. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of $56.10 and a fifty-two week high of $159.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.04 and a 200-day moving average of $133.11.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

