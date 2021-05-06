Wajax (TSE:WJX) Price Target Raised to C$24.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

WJX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wajax from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$26.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Wajax from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of TSE WJX opened at C$23.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$498.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.32. Wajax has a 52 week low of C$7.23 and a 52 week high of C$24.07.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$381.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wajax will post 2.0999998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.

