Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 64,800 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $16,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 35,770 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.06.

Shares of WBA opened at $54.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

