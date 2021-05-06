Warburg Research Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €32.00 Price Target

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) received a €32.00 ($37.65) target price from research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.74% from the stock’s previous close.

EVK has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.50 ($38.24) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Evonik Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €29.93 ($35.21).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Shares of EVK opened at €29.70 ($34.94) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €30.01 and its 200 day moving average price is €27.05. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.