Warburg Research Reiterates “€76.00” Price Target for Stabilus (ETR:STM)

Posted by on May 6th, 2021

Warburg Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Stabilus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Stabilus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on Stabilus and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stabilus has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €65.50 ($77.06).

ETR:STM opened at €66.50 ($78.24) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €62.63 and a 200-day moving average price of €60.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.31, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.83. Stabilus has a 1-year low of €36.88 ($43.39) and a 1-year high of €70.00 ($82.35).

Stabilus Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

