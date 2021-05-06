Warburg Research Reiterates “€76.00” Price Target for Stabilus (ETR:STM)

Warburg Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Stabilus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Stabilus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on Stabilus and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stabilus has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €65.50 ($77.06).

ETR:STM opened at €66.50 ($78.24) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €62.63 and a 200-day moving average price of €60.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.31, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.83. Stabilus has a 1-year low of €36.88 ($43.39) and a 1-year high of €70.00 ($82.35).

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

