WASHINGTON TRUST Co Acquires 600 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Trimble were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,236,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 1,638.1% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,335,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $155,956,000 after buying an additional 2,201,337 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Trimble by 957.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,269,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,768,000 after buying an additional 1,149,475 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Trimble by 687.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 975,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,118,000 after buying an additional 851,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Trimble by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,994,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $199,947,000 after buying an additional 702,289 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $81.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.69. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $31.67 and a one year high of $84.86. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

In related news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,236,802.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,037.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $311,976.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

