WASHINGTON TRUST Co Grows Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

AEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $87.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.81%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,615.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $5,068,663.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,278,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,337 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,498 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.