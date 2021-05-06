WASHINGTON TRUST Co Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,219,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,858,492,000 after buying an additional 730,075 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,925,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,549,000 after buying an additional 1,026,331 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 8,078,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,788,000 after buying an additional 2,483,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,735,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,543,000 after buying an additional 262,782 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $159.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.34 and a 200-day moving average of $140.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $100.93 and a 52 week high of $159.68.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

