WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $136,000 Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 527.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $4,273,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,912,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $134.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.47 and a 200-day moving average of $122.89. The company has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $66.61 and a one year high of $138.25.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.40.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.