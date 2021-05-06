WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $450,000 Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 24.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,194,000 after buying an additional 289,959 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 166.1% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 42,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,937,000 after buying an additional 26,559 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,332,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 47,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $116.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.38 and its 200-day moving average is $116.54. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.05 and a 52-week high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

