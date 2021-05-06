WASHINGTON TRUST Co Purchases 139 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $149.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.35. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $87.00 and a 12-month high of $149.81.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

