WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 1,100 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 9.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 165.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 446.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.2% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SU has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, March 19th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.85.

NYSE:SU opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. Research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1707 per share. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.66%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

