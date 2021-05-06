Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Waters were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WAT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Waters by 20.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.67.

Shares of WAT opened at $308.46 on Thursday. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $171.38 and a twelve month high of $310.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $291.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

