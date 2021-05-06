Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $413.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Watts Water Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $128.64 on Thursday. Watts Water Technologies has a one year low of $71.01 and a one year high of $131.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $2,294,800.00. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total transaction of $359,120.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,992.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,337 shares of company stock worth $2,800,937. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

