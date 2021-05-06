Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CTO James R. Miller Sells 4,203 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CTO James R. Miller sold 4,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.09, for a total transaction of $1,139,391.27. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,690 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,212.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:W opened at $270.97 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.51 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $321.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.89. The stock has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.80) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Wayfair by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,685,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,514,000 after purchasing an additional 160,495 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Wayfair by 782.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 838,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,253,000 after acquiring an additional 743,101 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,328,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,238,000 after buying an additional 169,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 617,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,445,000 after buying an additional 390,645 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on W. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Gordon Haskett downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.57.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

