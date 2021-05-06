Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CTO James R. Miller Sells 4,203 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CTO James R. Miller sold 4,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.09, for a total transaction of $1,139,391.27. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,690 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,212.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE:W opened at $270.97 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.51 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $321.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.89. The stock has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.
Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.80) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on W. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Gordon Haskett downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.57.
Wayfair Company Profile
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
