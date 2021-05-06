We Are One Seven LLC Purchases 1,837 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,483 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.21.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $81.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $47.39 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The company has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

