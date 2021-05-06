We Are One Seven LLC Sells 2,797 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

We Are One Seven LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,797 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock opened at $220.86 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $227.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.51.

