Wealth Architects LLC Buys 120 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,579 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $816,426,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in American Express by 206.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $232,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,462 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,086,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $611,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,329,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.33.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $1.35 on Thursday, hitting $155.04. 61,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,517,976. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.18. American Express has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $156.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

