Wealth Architects LLC Has $640,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $1,648,683,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 223.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818,671 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,441 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470,829 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 463,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,099,000 after buying an additional 3,584,657 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.15.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.76. The stock had a trading volume of 701,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,809,527. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The firm has a market cap of $257.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.