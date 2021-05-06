Wealth Architects LLC Sells 1,633 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wealth Architects LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $52.91. The company had a trading volume of 252,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,855,867. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.01. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

