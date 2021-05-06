Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 104 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WST. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 10,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WST opened at $328.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.70, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.86. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.15 and a 12 month high of $334.83.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

