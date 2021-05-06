Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 2,952 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,579,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,205 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,773,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,833,000 after purchasing an additional 84,570 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,649,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,389,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,728,000 after buying an additional 268,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,385,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,561,000 after buying an additional 1,003,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

WPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

Shares of WPM opened at $42.36 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.73 and a 200-day moving average of $41.48.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

