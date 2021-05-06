Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 15.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FV. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4,982.5% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,640,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,066 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,669,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,093,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,656,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,218,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $45.95 on Thursday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $47.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.