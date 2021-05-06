Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 1,228 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 67.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,046 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 11,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $1,580,394.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,826 shares in the company, valued at $35,605,485.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $49,914.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,333. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $116.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.49 and a 200 day moving average of $164.96. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.46 and a 12 month high of $225.89. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of -23.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The company had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Splunk from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Splunk in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Splunk from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $203.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.54.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

