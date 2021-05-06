Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 5,145 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 125.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,756,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 110,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $644,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 274.5% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 133,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 97,880 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $45,598.95. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,279.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,031,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,512,881.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,393 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,058. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAIL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist increased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SailPoint Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

SAIL opened at $47.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -4,771.23 and a beta of 2.01. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $64.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.86.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.69 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

